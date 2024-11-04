Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Swiggy fined 35,000 for overcharging Hyderabad 'one membership' customer. Here's what happened

Swiggy fined ₹35,000 for overcharging Hyderabad 'one membership' customer. Here's what happened

Livemint

  • Swiggy has been fined 35,000 for overcharging a 'Swiggy One membership' customer in Hyderbad.

Swiggy delivery agenct

Food delivery app Swiggy has been fined over 35,000 for overcharging its ‘Swiggy One membership’ customer in Hyderabad by inflating delivery distance. The judgment against Swiggy was ruled by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Hyderabad, a report by Times of India stated.

Here's what happened

As per the report, Emmadi Suresh Babu had purchased a “Swiggy One membership" which offers free delivery charges till specific distance. However, on November 1, when he placed an order, Swiggy raised the delivery distance from 9.7 kilometers to 14 kilometers, resulting in a delivery fee of 103.

After this, Emmadi then filed a complaint. After examining the evidence, which included Google Maps screenshots provided by Emmadi, the court observed a significant increase in the delivery distance. The report further noted that Swiggy did not attend the hearings, however, the court moved forward without their participation.

What fine did the court levy on Swiggy?

As per TOI report, the commission ruled that Swiggy must pay to the customer 350.48 with an interest of 9 percent from the complaint filing date, along with reimbursing a 103 rupee delivery charge. Additionally, the report added that Swiggy was ordered to pay 5,000 for the mental distress and inconvenience caused to the customer while additional 5,000 rupees for litigation costs. The commission further also ordered Swiggy to stop raising delivery distances for Swiggy One members.

Moreover, Swiggy was ordered to pay 25,000 in punitive damages, which it asked to be deposited into the consumer welfare fund of the Reddy Ranga district commission, TOI report stated.

Swiggy raises platform fee

Prior to Diwali, Swiggy raised the platform fee to 10 from 6 it charged earlier. Not just Swiggy, Zomato too had increased platform fee from 7 to 10. In contrast to this, Hyperlocal e-commerce app magicpin slashed platform charges to 5 per delivery, a top company official said on Sunday as reported by PTI.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.