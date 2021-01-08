Flipkart, Swiggy reject all allegations of tax evasion

“This (allegations of fraud and tax evasion) is factually incorrect and we vehemently deny any allegation. The investigation by the GST Authority is on the alleged GST default by two manpower service providers of InstaKart and should not be misconstrued as being related to any wrongdoing by us. As required by the GST Authority, we have participated in the investigation proceedings and submitted several documents and information in relation to the investigation," e-commerce company Flipkart said.