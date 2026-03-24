Swiggy follows suit, raises platform fee per order after Zomato amid Middle East conflict—check new rate

Swiggy has raised its platform fee per order, following a similar increase by Zomato amid Middle East conflict. Both companies now charge effectively the same fee, which includes GST, as they align their pricing structures.

Garvit Bhirani
Published24 Mar 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Swiggy raises platform fee per order amid Middle East conflict—check new rate
Swiggy raises platform fee per order amid Middle East conflict—check new rate(Photo: REUTERS)

Food delivery platform Swiggy has increased its platform fee to 17.58 per order, according to its app on Tuesday, following a similar hike by rival Zomato in recent days. Swiggy had last raised its platform fee in September of last year.

The fee increases by Swiggy and Zomato come amid climbing crude oil prices driven by the Middle East conflict, which is expected to push up delivery costs, as per PTI.

The new fee of 17.58 per order includes GST, while Zomato charges 14.90 on a pre-GST basis. With this increase, the platform fees charged by both Swiggy and Zomato are now effectively aligned at around 17.58 per order.

On March 20, Zomato had raised its platform fee by 2.40, bringing it to 14.90 per order before GST.

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Platform fees are fixed, per-order charges that are added on top of delivery and restaurant fees, designed to cover operating costs, technology upkeep, and customer support services.

Middle East crisis

The price of a barrel of Brent crude rose 3.5% to $103.42, following a drop of more than 10% the previous day. As Iran reportedly applies pressure on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, disruptions to oil, gas, and maritime trade routes are increasingly threatening global economic stability.

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This comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its 24th day, following the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which resulted in the death of 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba Khamenei, his son, has since been appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the unprecedented challenges India is facing in the supply of essential commodities such as crude oil, gas, and fertilisers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that moving forward, “self-reliance was the only option.”

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Recognising the rapidly evolving situation, he urged citizens to stay prepared for any eventuality.

Highlighting the global energy crisis triggered by the war, he also cautioned against individuals exploiting the situation and directed state governments to curb black marketing and hoarding. In such a critical scenario, PM Modi emphasised the importance of sending a unified message of peace and dialogue to the world from the Upper House of Parliament.

He added that the government is actively seeking to procure gas and crude oil from all possible sources, and these efforts will continue in the coming days to ensure that the common people are not adversely affected.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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