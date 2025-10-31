Swiggy to scale up food delivery initiatives as Q2 revenue grows
Swiggy will continue to experiment with food delivery initiatives with affordability at the centre as it believes it could be the single-largest unlock for the segment.
Bengaluru: Swiggy Ltd will continue to focus on its new initiatives like Bolt, DeskEats, 99 Store, and NoSugarAdded, as these platform innovations helped the food delivery segment’s revenue grow 22% year-on-year to ₹2,206 crore in the September quarter, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s food delivery arm, told Mint.