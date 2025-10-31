Affordability factor

The Bengaluru-based company plans to keep affordability at the centre of its new initiatives. It launched 99 Store in July, offering quick-preparation dishes at ₹99. “With the affordability of meals likely to be the single largest unlock for the food delivery category, it is incumbent upon market creators like us to try multiple approaches and see what can succeed, even if it means disrupting the status quo. We believe that our ability to scale up a new proposition, if it achieves product and business market fit, is superior as we have a fully established and scaled tech and operational stack," the firm said in its September quarter letter to shareholders.