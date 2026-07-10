Swiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

Swiggy Ltd said on Friday it had received a ‘prohibition order’ from the food regulator over licence-related observations related to its budget food delivery platform Toing, but added that the issue has since been resolved with a modified licence and it also did not involve any food safety concerns.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order was dated 6 July 2026, and that the matter related to observations "regarding updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns”.
Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers, offering low-priced meals and lower fees, as the company looks to expand its reach beyond its main food delivery platform.