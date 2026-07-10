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Swiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
2 min read10 Jul 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers.
Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers.(REUTERS)
Summary

The filing comes amid heightened FSSAI scrutiny of food companies and quick commerce platforms over compliance, labelling and food safety practices.

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BENGALURU : Swiggy Ltd said on Friday it had received a ‘prohibition order’ from the food regulator over licence-related observations related to its budget food delivery platform Toing, but added that the issue has since been resolved with a modified licence and it also did not involve any food safety concerns.

BENGALURU : Swiggy Ltd said on Friday it had received a ‘prohibition order’ from the food regulator over licence-related observations related to its budget food delivery platform Toing, but added that the issue has since been resolved with a modified licence and it also did not involve any food safety concerns.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order was dated 6 July 2026, and that the matter related to observations "regarding updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns”.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order was dated 6 July 2026, and that the matter related to observations "regarding updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns”.

Also Read | Honasa’s second act: Going beyond Mamaearth

Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers, offering low-priced meals and lower fees, as the company looks to expand its reach beyond its main food delivery platform.

The Bengaluru-based company said it subsequently addressed the observations that formed the basis of the order and got a modified FSSAI licence on 9 July.

Swiggy said there has been no major financial impact on its operations or financial position and that no monetary penalty was imposed under the order as of now.

The company attributed the delay in disclosing the order as it was determining the next steps after receiving it.

Food safety scrutiny intensifies

The disclosure comes as the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement across India's food industry in recent weeks.

Also Read | Japan’s Seiko wants to mirror its India playbook for its luxury watch arm

The regulator has issued notices to several companies, including Nestlé India, KFC, Open Secret and Flipkart on complaints related to food hygiene and contamination. It has also issued notices to companies such as Emami Healthy & Tasty, Lotte India, Ferns N Petals and Kubera Foods over alleged violations in labelling and health claims.

Quick commerce platforms have also faced increased regulatory scrutiny over food safety compliance in recent years. In June last year, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took action against two major players—Zepto and Blinkit—for serious lapses in food safety and hygiene.

Also Read | FSSAI order on Toing linked to licence update, not food safety concerns: Swiggy

Zepto’s dark store in Mumbai’s Dharavi was found storing food near stagnant water, with fungal contamination, wet floors, and expired items mixed with fresh stock, leading to the immediate suspension of its food business licence.

Also Read | Cult.fit bets on products, franchising to widen revenue base

In Blinkit’s case, the Pune facility was shut down primarily for operating without a valid FSSAI licence, and for unhygienic conditions such as uncovered food handlers, dirty storage racks, and missing pest-control and refrigeration records.

Swiggy’s shares on Friday closed 2.8% lower at 272.99 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

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Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSwiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

Swiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
2 min read10 Jul 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers.
Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers.(REUTERS)
Summary

The filing comes amid heightened FSSAI scrutiny of food companies and quick commerce platforms over compliance, labelling and food safety practices.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Swiggy Ltd said on Friday it had received a ‘prohibition order’ from the food regulator over licence-related observations related to its budget food delivery platform Toing, but added that the issue has since been resolved with a modified licence and it also did not involve any food safety concerns.

BENGALURU : Swiggy Ltd said on Friday it had received a ‘prohibition order’ from the food regulator over licence-related observations related to its budget food delivery platform Toing, but added that the issue has since been resolved with a modified licence and it also did not involve any food safety concerns.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order was dated 6 July 2026, and that the matter related to observations "regarding updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns”.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order was dated 6 July 2026, and that the matter related to observations "regarding updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns”.

Also Read | Honasa’s second act: Going beyond Mamaearth

Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers, offering low-priced meals and lower fees, as the company looks to expand its reach beyond its main food delivery platform.

The Bengaluru-based company said it subsequently addressed the observations that formed the basis of the order and got a modified FSSAI licence on 9 July.

Swiggy said there has been no major financial impact on its operations or financial position and that no monetary penalty was imposed under the order as of now.

The company attributed the delay in disclosing the order as it was determining the next steps after receiving it.

Food safety scrutiny intensifies

The disclosure comes as the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement across India's food industry in recent weeks.

Also Read | Japan’s Seiko wants to mirror its India playbook for its luxury watch arm

The regulator has issued notices to several companies, including Nestlé India, KFC, Open Secret and Flipkart on complaints related to food hygiene and contamination. It has also issued notices to companies such as Emami Healthy & Tasty, Lotte India, Ferns N Petals and Kubera Foods over alleged violations in labelling and health claims.

Quick commerce platforms have also faced increased regulatory scrutiny over food safety compliance in recent years. In June last year, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took action against two major players—Zepto and Blinkit—for serious lapses in food safety and hygiene.

Also Read | FSSAI order on Toing linked to licence update, not food safety concerns: Swiggy

Zepto’s dark store in Mumbai’s Dharavi was found storing food near stagnant water, with fungal contamination, wet floors, and expired items mixed with fresh stock, leading to the immediate suspension of its food business licence.

Also Read | Cult.fit bets on products, franchising to widen revenue base

In Blinkit’s case, the Pune facility was shut down primarily for operating without a valid FSSAI licence, and for unhygienic conditions such as uncovered food handlers, dirty storage racks, and missing pest-control and refrigeration records.

Swiggy’s shares on Friday closed 2.8% lower at 272.99 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSwiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details
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