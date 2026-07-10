Swiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

BENGALURU : Swiggy Ltd said on Friday it had received a ‘prohibition order’ from the food regulator over licence-related observations related to its budget food delivery platform Toing, but added that the issue has since been resolved with a modified licence and it also did not involve any food safety concerns.
BENGALURU : Swiggy Ltd said on Friday it had received a ‘prohibition order’ from the food regulator over licence-related observations related to its budget food delivery platform Toing, but added that the issue has since been resolved with a modified licence and it also did not involve any food safety concerns.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order was dated 6 July 2026, and that the matter related to observations "regarding updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns”.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order was dated 6 July 2026, and that the matter related to observations "regarding updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns”.
Toing is Swiggy’s standalone food delivery app aimed at budget-conscious consumers, offering low-priced meals and lower fees, as the company looks to expand its reach beyond its main food delivery platform.
The Bengaluru-based company said it subsequently addressed the observations that formed the basis of the order and got a modified FSSAI licence on 9 July.
Swiggy said there has been no major financial impact on its operations or financial position and that no monetary penalty was imposed under the order as of now.
The company attributed the delay in disclosing the order as it was determining the next steps after receiving it.
Food safety scrutiny intensifies
The disclosure comes as the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement across India's food industry in recent weeks.
The regulator has issued notices to several companies, including Nestlé India, KFC, Open Secret and Flipkart on complaints related to food hygiene and contamination. It has also issued notices to companies such as Emami Healthy & Tasty, Lotte India, Ferns N Petals and Kubera Foods over alleged violations in labelling and health claims.
Quick commerce platforms have also faced increased regulatory scrutiny over food safety compliance in recent years. In June last year, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took action against two major players—Zepto and Blinkit—for serious lapses in food safety and hygiene.
Zepto’s dark store in Mumbai’s Dharavi was found storing food near stagnant water, with fungal contamination, wet floors, and expired items mixed with fresh stock, leading to the immediate suspension of its food business licence.
In Blinkit’s case, the Pune facility was shut down primarily for operating without a valid FSSAI licence, and for unhygienic conditions such as uncovered food handlers, dirty storage racks, and missing pest-control and refrigeration records.
Swiggy’s shares on Friday closed 2.8% lower at ₹272.99 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.