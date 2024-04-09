Swiggy gears up for IPO: Food aggregator converts to public limited company ahead of IPO, plans to raise $1 billion
Swiggy IPO: The food aggregator's holding company has been renamed ‘Swiggy Limited’ from ‘Swiggy Private Limited’, signaling its transition to a publicly-traded entity. Swiggy is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus in the coming months.
Swiggy IPO: Swiggy has converted itself to a public limited company from a private limited company, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies, as the food delivery and quick-commerce platform gears up for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, The Economic Times reported.