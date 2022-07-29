Indian unicorn Swiggy has allowed permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees. According to Swiggy, the company's corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely. The employees will meet each other once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, Swiggy added.

However, employees who are in "partner-facing roles" are required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations, it added.

Swiggy said the decision to allow permanent work-from-anywhere was taken based on "team needs and feedback from several managers and employees, who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years".

"Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers, and leaders," Swiggy Human Resources Head Girish Menon said.

Last month, the food-delivery platform initiated the ESOP liquidity programme worth $23 million.

"As part of the planned ESOP liquidity program in 2022, Swiggy employees will have the option to receive liquidity of up to $23 million against their ESOPs," the unicorn said in a statement on June 30.

Swiggy has announced the next round of ESOP liquidity in July 2023.

In addition to this, the Bengaluru-based startup also rolled out a programme called 'Build Your Own dollar (BYOD)' wherein Swiggy employees across the company can choose to invest in Swiggy ESOPs. ESOPs were earlier offered to employees above a certain grade and/ or based on performance. The BYOD program is now open to all permanent employees of Swiggy.

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock.

At present, Swiggy has a total workforce of around 5,000 working out of 487 cities in 27 states and four Union Territories across India, the company said.