This Indian unicorn allows permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of staff2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 02:35 PM IST
- The employees will meet each other once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding
Indian unicorn Swiggy has allowed permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees. According to Swiggy, the company's corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely. The employees will meet each other once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, Swiggy added.