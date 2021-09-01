Swiggy in talks to acquire Dunzo, raise fresh funds

As Swiggy competes with Dunzo across these categories, it will look to gain market leadership in the hyperlocal space. During its last fundraise, Swiggy confirmed that its focus will continue to grow beyond the core food delivery category. “The scope of food delivery in India is massive, and over the next few years, we will continue to invest aggressively in growing this category. Our biggest investments will be in our non-food businesses that have witnessed tremendous consumer love and growth in a short span, especially in the past 15 months of the pandemic," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety had told reporters after the last fundraising.