Swiggy Instamart rolls out new shopping list feature after netizen’s social media post goes viral on X

Online food and quick commerce giant Swiggy launched a new feature this festive season that allows users to easily scan, write or say their entire shopping list and build a cart automatically for a hassle-free shopping experience, according to the company's press release on Sunday, October 27.

Swiggy offers this new shopping list feature in its Instamart platform, which provides quick commerce services to users. This move from the company comes after a viral social media post on platform X asking for a feature to include a shopping list on the platform “Indian shop via shopping list,” the post said.

“Users will have the capability to create their shopping cart using a shopping list through three convenient options: “Say it,” “Scan it,” and “Write it.” With the “Say it” feature, users can simply vocalize their lists—like saying, “Apple, Mango, and Banana”—and the system will automatically generate a searchable list that can be added to their cart in one go,” said the company in the statement.

“Well, we heard you @GabbbarSingh,” said Co-founder of Swiggy, Phani Kishan A, responding to a social media post on platform X.

The Co-founder highlighted that the company has introduced a shopping list feature, which is currently in its pilot phase and aims to scale it up to all users gradually.

The viral post Phani Kishan A responded to Gabbar Singh's post which said, “Indian shop via shopping lists. They go to a shop, give the list to the shopkeeper, he gets everything, It’s very difficult to search, pick the quantity & add to cart items one by one on your platforms. Pls give a functionality to upload a list. And it makes the cart for me.”

