Swiggy Instamart rolls out new shopping list feature after netizen’s social media post goes viral on X

Swiggy launches a new feature this festive season that allows users to easily scan, write or say their entire shopping list and build a cart automatically, according to the company statement.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Oct 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Swiggy offers the new shopping list feature in its Instamart platform, which provides quick commerce services to users.
Swiggy offers the new shopping list feature in its Instamart platform, which provides quick commerce services to users.

Online food and quick commerce giant Swiggy launched a new feature this festive season that allows users to easily scan, write or say their entire shopping list and build a cart automatically for a hassle-free shopping experience, according to the company's press release on Sunday, October 27. 

Also Read | IPO-bound Swiggy sets valuation target at $11.3 bn; Issue to open post Nov 6

Swiggy offers this new shopping list feature in its Instamart platform, which provides quick commerce services to users. This move from the company comes after a viral social media post on platform X asking for a feature to include a shopping list on the platform “Indian shop via shopping list,” the post said. 

“Users will have the capability to create their shopping cart using a shopping list through three convenient options: “Say it,” “Scan it,” and “Write it.” With the “Say it” feature, users can simply vocalize their lists—like saying, “Apple, Mango, and Banana”—and the system will automatically generate a searchable list that can be added to their cart in one go,” said the company in the statement. 

“Well, we heard you @GabbbarSingh,” said Co-founder of Swiggy, Phani Kishan A, responding to a social media post on platform X. 

Also Read | Swiggy’s new feature lets NRIs order food, more for loved ones in India

The Co-founder highlighted that the company has introduced a shopping list feature, which is currently in its pilot phase and aims to scale it up to all users gradually.

“The feature is in pilot phase and we will be scaling it up to all the users gradually. Here's a small demo of your Shopping List,” said the co-founder.

The viral post

Phani Kishan A responded to Gabbar Singh's post which said, “Indian shop via shopping lists. They go to a shop, give the list to the shopkeeper, he gets everything, It’s very difficult to search, pick the quantity & add to cart items one by one on your platforms. Pls give a functionality to upload a list. And it makes the cart for me.” 

Also Read | Swiggy launches ‘Swiggy Seal’ in 650 cities — what does this mean for customers?

The post went viral on social media, getting more than 700,000 views after the co-founder of Join Hood App and Founder of Ginger Monkey. The founder is also a columnist for Hindustan Times. 

The founder of the Join Hood App responded after the Swiggy had posted about the new feature.

“Swiggy Co-founder replies saying they already have this in the product pipeline. But the cute thing was actually taking my own list and feeding it to their engine, to show how shopping can be done by just uploading a list. Insanely cool. Showed it to wife, she was a bit taken aback. And they didn’t pay for any of this. They don’t need to,” said the founder in their post on platform X.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSwiggy Instamart rolls out new shopping list feature after netizen’s social media post goes viral on X

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.