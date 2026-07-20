Mint Explainer | Why Swiggy users must save cards separately for Instamart

Bengaluru: Grocery delivery platform Instamart now requires users to save their payment cards separately from Swiggy's food delivery business—even though both services operate within the same app—a change driven by the Reserve Bank of India's card tokenization rules.
The rule applied to every independent business handling card payments in India since 2021. What has changed is that Instamart, now a separate legal entity, must maintain its own merchant-specific card tokens.
The rollout is being implemented in phases, and gives users an extra step at checkout and offers a glimpse of how corporate restructuring can alter everyday app experiences.
What’s new for Swiggy users?
When a user proceeds to pay for their purchases, the app shows two tabs—Swiggy and Instamart—each with its own list of saved cards. A card stored under Swiggy’s food delivery tab does not carry over to the Instamart tab.