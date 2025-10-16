Swiggy Instamart to deliver 1 kg silver bricks, up to 10 gram gold in select metro cities on Dhanteras - check details

Quick-commerce major Swiggy Instamart has announced to deliver 1kg silver bricks, along with gold and silver coins, in selected metro cities for the occasion of Dhanteras.

Instamart has partnered with brands such as Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Muthoot Exim, MMTC-PAMP, Mia by Tanishq, Voylla, and newcomers, including Gullak, to provide certified gold and silver coins. It will also deliver other items like silver jewellery and utensils for the occasion, the company said in a release on Thursday, October 16.

What will Instamart offer? Customers can order gold weighing from 0.1 g to 10 g. For the first time, they will also have the option of purchasing a 1 kg silver brick, which will be delivered directly to their doorstep.

Consumers who wish to celebrate Dhanteras by buying new utensils for their home and kitchen can now choose from Instamart's expanded collection, which includes a variety of cookware, pressure cookers, kadais, tawas, and thalis.

Special offer for early buyers Instamart is launching an exclusive early bird offer, where the first 10,000 customers purchasing gold coins of 1 gram or more on Dhanteras will receive a ₹100 discount. The offer will be available from 7:00 am on 18 October.

Are the precious metals offered on Instamart authentic? All gold coins bear the 999 hallmarking and have no making charges, while silver coins are certified for purity, Instamart said.

Demand for gold and silver on Instamart In recent years, demand for gold and silver on Instamart has steadily increased, especially during festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. Last year, cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Ahmedabad accounted for the highest number of precious metal orders. The 1 gm gold coin continues to be the most popular choice. During last Diwali, a customer in Kochi ordered gold worth ₹8.3 lakhs, highlighting consumers' readiness to use quick commerce services for more than just daily essentials.

Last year, quick commerce platforms including BigBasket, Blinkit and Instamart delivered gold and silver coins in 10 minutes during the festive season.

Auspicious day to buy precious items The option to buy gold and silver during the festive season holds special significance, especially on Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali. In Indian households, buying precious items on this day signifies prosperity.

In addition to precious metals, all these quick commerce platforms offer puja essentials during this festive season, aimed to provide convenience for customers.

