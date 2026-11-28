Instamart, the quick-commerce arm of food delivery company Swiggy, on Friday announced plans to hand pink slips to at least 340 employees as part of a business restructuring exercise. The company is undertaking the exercise as it prepares to focus on the next phase of growth.

Why is Swiggy Instamart laying off employees? The development comes amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), which is increasingly reshaping employment across industries. While AI-led job cuts have been reported in the US and across the technology sector, the impact is now being felt in other sectors as well.

Citing a source, Business Standard reported that the firm is restructuring itself for the next phase of growth, factoring in generative AI (Gen AI), new ways of working and changes in how the quick-commerce business is organised. The source also said, "This removes duplication, strengthens accountability and improves decision speed."

People familiar with the matter also noted that the reorganisation does not imply a pullback from operations, adding, "Instamart will continue to invest in stores, supply chain and frontline teams."

The restructuring comes as the quick-commerce firm continues to grapple with sustained underperformance and widening losses over several quarters. Despite this, the company continues to expand its operations. Its adjusted EBITDA loss rose to ₹895 crore in the September quarter of FY27, up from ₹849 crore in the corresponding period last year. The loss also increased by ₹118 crore compared with the preceding quarter.

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Swiggy attributed the pressure on its contribution margin partly to higher investments in customer acquisition, encouraging repeat orders and bringing inactive users back to the platform. Instamart also added 69 dark stores during the quarter, taking its total network to 1,240 stores across 133 cities.

Who is impacted? Reporting the development on Friday, Mint noted that the job cuts will affect employees across support and corporate roles. The affected employees are also expected to receive severance support in addition to statutory payouts, along with extended health and wellness benefits until May 2027.

What lies ahead for Swiggy Instamart? Instamart is facing intensifying competition from quick-commerce rivals such as Eternal-owned Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now. The reported workforce reduction comes under the leadership of its new CEO, Nandita Sinha, who took charge on August 3, succeeding Amitesh Jha. Sinha previously headed Myntra.

As competition intensifies, Swiggy is looking to differentiate Instamart through its product selection. During the company's September-quarter earnings commentary, CEO Sriharsha Majety said the platform would prioritise carefully selecting products over simply increasing the number of items available, NDTV Profit reported.

"We see assortment as a curation game rather than a volume game, and our aim is to enable consumers to buy better, not just offer more," Majety said.

Swiggy is also planning to shift Instamart to an inventory-led operating model. According to The Economic Times, the company said in its shareholder communication accompanying the September-quarter results that the transition would begin in mid-Q3 FY27 and take around two to three quarters to complete.