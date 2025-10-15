Swiggy introduces ‘No Added Sugar’ category in 10 cities after launching 'High Protein' section — check details

Swiggy has announced the launch of its new 'No Added Sugar’ category on its food delivery platform to support healthier eating habits among users. This dedicated section aims to make it easier for consumers to find and order food items that contain no added sugar or are naturally sweetened.
The ‘No Added Sugar’ category is immediately available in 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, with plans to gradually expand to more cities in the coming weeks, the company said in a press release.
The new category offers a wide range of options from more than 1.5 lakh food items and over 50,000 partner restaurants, thereby making mindful and healthy eating more accessible to consumers.
The category allows consumers to enjoy popular items such as ice cream, cakes, pastries, Indian sweets, tea, coffee and more, while avoiding added sugar.
The launch comes months after Swiggy introduced a High Protein category in July this year. Both Swiggy and Zomato — the two leading online food delivery platforms are betting big on the growing health wave, aiming to attract India’s fitness-conscious diners while padding margins, a Mint report noted.
The No Added Sugar category is structured into two distinct sub-categories to cater to different consumer preferences.
All listed products exclude free sugars such as sucrose, jaggery, honey, and other highly processed sweeteners to ensure the category aligns with contemporary health and nutrition standards, the release noted.
Commenting on the future plans, the Vice President — Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives of Swiggy, Deepak Maloo, said, “We are committed to constantly adding new dishes, expanding to more cities and improving the product basis customer feedback. Looking ahead, we also intend to enhance transparency by clearly outlining the source of the sweetener—be it dates, monk fruit, or others—ensuring you always make the most informed choice.”
