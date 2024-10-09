Swiggy IPO: Sriharsha Majety, other top execs bag $271 million in ESOPs. Check names of Crorepati Club members

Published9 Oct 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Swiggy ESOPs 2024: Bengaluru-based food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy has handed out stock options worth $271 million to its senior leadership ahead of its anticipated initial public offering (IPO). According to Swiggy's pre-listing prospectus, the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) was launched in April 2024, with the bulk of the rewards going to the company’s founders and top executives, as per its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), filed on September 27, 2024.

Majety tops Swiggy's crorepati list

Swiggy founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety has been awarded the lion's share of the ESOPs, receiving nearly $200 million worth of stock options. This move is expected to boost Majety's current 6.23 per cent stake in the company by an additional 2.2 -2.5 per cent. The ESOPs, along with his sale of shares worth $7.5 million as part of the Offer for Sale (OFS) in the IPO, further solidify his position ahead of the public listing.

Majety and fellow co-founder Nandan Reddy had already sold a portion of their shares in Swiggy through secondary transactions between July and September 2024. Majety sold shares worth $23 million, while Reddy sold $12 million.

Swiggy’s Crorepati list

Apart from the founders, several other Swiggy executives received significant stock options as part of the ESOP plan.

  • Nandan Reddy (Co-founder): Sold around $12 million worth of shares between July and September.
  • Phani Kishan Addepalli (Chief Growth Officer): A key figure in Swiggy’s expansion strategy, Addepalli is one of the top recipients of the new ESOP plan.
  • Rahul Bothra (Chief Financial Officer): Tasked with navigating Swiggy’s finances ahead of its IPO, Bothra has been rewarded for his role in the company’s growth.
  • Madhusudhan Rao (Chief Technology Officer): Leading Swiggy’s tech innovation, Rao received significant stock options.
  • Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Food Marketplace): With Swiggy since August 2022, Kapoor received options worth approximately $9.8 million.
  • Amitesh Jha (CEO, Swiggy Instamart): The newly appointed CEO of Swiggy Instamart. Jha, who joined from Flipkart in September 2024, was granted stock options worth around $13.3 million.

Ex-Chief growth officer also cashes in

Ashwath Swaminathan, Swiggy’s former chief growth and marketing officer who stepped down in September, received stock options worth USD 5.7 million before his departure. Despite his exit, he remains a beneficiary of Swiggy’s ongoing growth, as the ESOPs vest over a period ranging from one to eight years, the DRHP showed.

Upcoming Swiggy IPO

Swiggy confidentially filed for a $1.25 billion IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) earlier this year. The fresh issue component, originally set at $450 million, may be increased to $600 million. Alongside the company’s founders and executives, several early investors, including Prosus, Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, Accel, Coatue, and Alpha Wave Global, are expected to sell shares as part of the offering.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 02:55 PM IST
