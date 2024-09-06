Swiggy packs an IPO lunch for Instamart
Summary
- Swiggy plans to double its dark store count to more than 1,000 in four years, challenging rivals Zepto, BlinkIt and BigBasket, at a time quick commerce is booming. In the Swiggy IPO, Norwest and Prosus may sell some of their shares, while SoftBank will stay invested.
Mumbai: Food delivery firm Swiggy will spend most of the money from its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) to expand Instamart, a person aware of the plans said, at a time when challengers BlinkIt, Zepto and BigBasket are turning up the heat in quick commerce.