Swiggy launches Dineout offerings for all users
The integration will enable all Swiggy users to choose from various of dining out options and can avail discounts at 18,000+ restaurants across 24 cities
Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy has announced the integration of Dineout offerings on its platform thus making it available for all its users.
The integration will enable all Swiggy users to choose from various of dining out options and can avail discounts at 18,000+ restaurants across 24 cities.
The 24 cities include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa (North and South), Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.
Swiggy users can avail up to 40% discounts on their dining bills with an additional 15% off using their HDFC Bank Credit Cards at popular restaurants chains across the nation, from brands like Marriott, Leela, Mainland China, Punjab Grill , Farzi Cafe , among others.
“Users can get exclusive benefits and save an average of Rs. 600 on every transaction at the restaurant. With the integration of Dineout, Swiggy became the only platform to offer exclusive discounts and savings on dining out, food delivery, groceries, sending packages and more to its users," said Swiggy in its statement.
Swiggy One members will enjoy the benefits of their membership now across Dineout, food delivery, Instamart, Genie and more. The Swiggy One members will get additional discounts and access to exclusive premium restaurants on Dineout, along with other perks like unlimited free deliveries and exclusive member only discounts up to 30% off on food & grocery deliveries.
"With this integration, Dineout's offering will be more accessible than ever before and available to a larger Swiggy user base across the 24 cities. We are certain that our combined efforts will help create a seamless experience for all Swiggy users and significant savings on their dining-out expenses," Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder, Dineout, said in a statement.
Last year May, Swiggy announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout. The companies did not reveal the value of the transaction.
Recently, Swiggy laid off 380 employees or nearly 6% of its 6,000-strong staff, becoming the latest to join the flurry of layoffs in India’s startup ecosystem.