Swiggy launches 'Instamart', for grocery delivery within 45 minutes, in Gurugram

Swiggy on Monday joined the quick grocery delivery bandwagon by launching Instamart in Gurugram to deliver groceries within 45 minutes and it received effusive praise on social media. The move comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hastened consumer preference for doorstep deliveries, especially in metros. With Instamart, Swiggy will be competing with Amazon Fresh, BigBasket, Flipkart Quick and Reliance Jiomart.

"Swiggy Instamart will be available in Gurugram from today onwards and can be accessed through the 'Instamart' tile within the Swiggy app," the company said in a statement.

The platform is currently testing 'Swiggy Instamart 'to see how it augments the consumer promise of enabling unparalleled convenience by making grocery delivery more instant and delightful, it added.

Swiggy has launched this service partnering with virtual stores, and the delivery is enabled by Swiggy's large last mile delivery fleet. More than 2,500 items will be available in the category.

"Through Instamart, we want to introduce the convenience grocery category in India," it said.

Swiggy already operates ‘Swiggy Stores’, which lists products from nearby local stores.

"With the fastest deliveries in the segment (30 – 45 minutes), day and night serviceability (7 am - 12 midnight), a wide assortment across categories such as instant meals, snacks, ice creams, beverages, fruits & vegetables, Instamart will address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed, convenience-seeking urban consumer," PTI quoted Swiggy.

The new service already found a few customers who couldn't stop praising it on Twitter.

Ordered groceries from Swiggy instamart and the order arrived with this special box. So, it's not just super fast deliveries, they are experts at super sweet surprises, too. Loving it, @swiggy_in 💙 pic.twitter.com/wbFn60AB8q — Shivangi Sinha (@TheGhazalRani) August 10, 2020

Hve rcvd many items that I never ordered or items being missed from the order but this was absolutely wonderful pkg delivered by @swiggy_in Happy Birthday Swiggy. To many more quick, sometimes mismanaged and mostly time & tummy saviour deliveries. #HBDSwiggyIndia pic.twitter.com/kpVdVXmUU5 — Sonal Prabha Mohan (@SonalPrabhaM) August 10, 2020

What a wonderful #Unbox experience from one of our #lockdown lifelines.

And a brilliant way to launch a new service.

Thank you @swiggy_in! pic.twitter.com/sqNPCcxwS7 — J. Vikram Bakshi (@jvbakshi) August 10, 2020

The service will be available in Bengaluru in the next few days, said the food delivery platform.

