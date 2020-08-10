Swiggy launches 'Instamart', for grocery delivery within 45 minutes, in Gurugram

Swiggy on Monday joined the quick grocery delivery bandwagon by launching Instamart in Gurugram to deliver groceries within 45 minutes and it received effusive praise on social media. The move comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hastened consumer preference for doorstep deliveries, especially in metros. With Instamart, Swiggy will be competing with Amazon Fresh, BigBasket, Flipkart Quick and Reliance Jiomart.