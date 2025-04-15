Swiggy launches Pyng app for professional services: Book health experts, financial advisors & more on iOS, Android

Food delivery platform Swiggy has launched Pyng, marking its entry into the professional services market. Swiggy's Pyng is a standalone AI-powered app that provides users with verified professional services across over 100 specializations.
Swiggy aims to onboard more than 10,000 professionals through Pyng. Users can find experts in areas such as health, wellness, finance, education, travel, and events. Some professionals include yoga instructors, tax planners, career advisors, DJs, makeup artists, and more. The app is currently available in Bengaluru on both iOS and Android.
According to Swiggy, Pyng is more than a search bar where users can use conversational AI to access professional services.
While speaking on the new launch, Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy said, "With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts. By curating demand for these specialized offerings, Pyng not only empowers individual providers but also brings structure to consumers' latent needs, connecting them with reliable experts who deliver real value.
In January, Swiggy announced a shift from its unified app strategy and planned to launch three standalone apps. Pyng is a part of three standalone apps that Swiggy launched this year. The has planned to launch a separate app for its grocery delivery service Instamart, Pyng – professional services marketplace and a 15-minute food delivery app called Snacc in select pin codes of Bengaluru.
Competitors Swiggy and Zomato have previously followed different app strategies. While Zomato has introduced separate apps for different use cases like food delivery, Blinkit (quick commerce), and District (events and dining), Swiggy said it has benefitted from all services unified in a single app. However, Swiggy's move to introduce separate apps is similar to Zomato's strategy.