Swiggy launches ‘private ordering’ for food delivery and Instamart—here is how to enable it

Swiggy has launched a new feature, an Incognito mode, which enables users to place an order privately across its food delivery and e-commerce business, according to a company press release on Friday, September 6.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated6 Sep 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Swiggy launches a new Incognito mode feature for private ordering in food delivery and Swiggy Instamart.
Swiggy launches a new Incognito mode feature for private ordering in food delivery and Swiggy Instamart.

The food delivery and e-commerce platform Swiggy launched a new feature, an Incognito mode, which enables users to place an order privately across its food delivery and e-commerce business, according to a company press release on Friday, September 6.

The food delivery giant aims to give customers an option to order discreetly, plan a surprise, or indulge in a personal treat. At the same time, the platform will record no order history in the application, according to the company.

Also Read | Swiggy packs an IPO lunch for Instamart

“As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need,” said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.

The company also disclosed that the new update is available to 10 percent of the platform users and will be rolled out to all the users in the coming days, said Swiggy in the statement.

“Whether you’re ordering a meal or making a quick purchase, Incognito Mode ensures your choices remain private. We’re excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy’s diverse offerings with enhanced privacy,” he said in the press release.

Also Read | Swiggy appoints ex-Flipkart executive Amitesh Jha as new CEO of Instamart

With the increasing commonality of having shared Swiggy accounts with family, friends or partners, the brand aims to protect those moments of privacy, allowing people to order a surprise without risking the purchases appearing in the order history, said the company in the statement. 

“Not every order is meant to be seen by family, friends, or partners,” said Swiggy in the press statement.

Swiggy also aims to target users who buy personal wellness products, which can now be purchased discreetly using the new Incognito mode feature, as per the release. “This feature ensures that such orders remain private, giving users confidence that their choices will not be visible to others,” said the food delivery and e-commerce company on Friday.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan’s family office picks up minor stake in Swiggy: Report

How do you enable the Incognito mode?

To activate the new ‘Incognito mode’ on devices, users must activate the toggle switch in their cart to enable it, according to the company release.

Once the feature is enabled, the application will remind the users to confirm the activation of the Incognito mode. After the order is delivered to the user, it will remain trackable for three hours, allowing the user to address any post-delivery concerns, said Swiggy in the statement.

“After that, the order is discreetly hidden from the order history, ensuring that the purchase remains private,” said Swiggy.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSwiggy launches ‘private ordering’ for food delivery and Instamart—here is how to enable it

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue