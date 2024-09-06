Swiggy has launched a new feature, an Incognito mode, which enables users to place an order privately across its food delivery and e-commerce business, according to a company press release on Friday, September 6.

The food delivery and e-commerce platform Swiggy launched a new feature, an Incognito mode, which enables users to place an order privately across its food delivery and e-commerce business, according to a company press release on Friday, September 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The food delivery giant aims to give customers an option to order discreetly, plan a surprise, or indulge in a personal treat. At the same time, the platform will record no order history in the application, according to the company.

“As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need," said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also disclosed that the new update is available to 10 percent of the platform users and will be rolled out to all the users in the coming days, said Swiggy in the statement.

“Whether you’re ordering a meal or making a quick purchase, Incognito Mode ensures your choices remain private. We’re excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy’s diverse offerings with enhanced privacy," he said in the press release.

With the increasing commonality of having shared Swiggy accounts with family, friends or partners, the brand aims to protect those moments of privacy, allowing people to order a surprise without risking the purchases appearing in the order history, said the company in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Not every order is meant to be seen by family, friends, or partners," said Swiggy in the press statement.

Swiggy also aims to target users who buy personal wellness products, which can now be purchased discreetly using the new Incognito mode feature, as per the release. “This feature ensures that such orders remain private, giving users confidence that their choices will not be visible to others," said the food delivery and e-commerce company on Friday.

How do you enable the Incognito mode? To activate the new ‘Incognito mode’ on devices, users must activate the toggle switch in their cart to enable it, according to the company release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the feature is enabled, the application will remind the users to confirm the activation of the Incognito mode. After the order is delivered to the user, it will remain trackable for three hours, allowing the user to address any post-delivery concerns, said Swiggy in the statement.

“After that, the order is discreetly hidden from the order history, ensuring that the purchase remains private," said Swiggy.