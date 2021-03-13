New Delhi: Lakhs of Swiggy users were in for a surprise when the online food ordering platform sent them a personalized message but addressing everyone with the same name.

Swiggy sent the same communication to its users addressing them as “Suryakant". Within minutes, users across the country took to social media to call out the seeming “error" in brand’s communication. Multiple users took to micro blogging platform Twitter to point out the mistake.

"Your batch-customising mailing software/service is broken" said one user.

"Hello Swiggy, are you good bro? Who is Suryakant btw?" tweeted another user.

Multiple messages were shared accusing Swiggy of misspelling user names.

While consumer chatter continued, Swiggy laid it to rest by revealing the real intent behind this communication.

The food delivery platform launched the campaign to announce the unveiling three new plans under its subscription service 'Super'.

The company said unlike most one-size-fits-all subscription programs, Swiggy Super will offer three different plans based on how users order and benefits they like. The plans are designed to suit different needs and make the food-ordering experience more convenient than ever.

“In the past we’ve made the mistake of treating all our customers exactly the same - we had just one Super plan for everyone. But over the last few years, we’ve noticed that no two foodies are exactly the same. Which is why we’ve made some big changes to our membership programme, Swiggy Super. With the all-new Super, you can pick from three plans based on how often you order and the kind of benefits you’d like," said Swiggy.

Launched in 2018, Super was the first food delivery focused subscription in the country with a loyal and growing subscriber base. So far, it has resulted in a cumulative savings of over ₹580 crore for almost 4 million users.

"Yes, it was not a marketing automation error, but a campaign to induce curiosity and perhaps trend… to offer visibility to their new membership plans. That sure worked as intended, hopefully… when people who formerly were aware of the Suryakant-so-called-goof-up also noticed the explanation about why it was not a goof-up. The actual reactions to the new plans were far from flattering, though," Karthik Srinivasan, a communications strategy consultant, said.

