Swiggy launches quirky campaign to promote new subscription plans

“In the past we’ve made the mistake of treating all our customers exactly the same - we had just one Super plan for everyone. But over the last few years, we’ve noticed that no two foodies are exactly the same. Which is why we’ve made some big changes to our membership programme, Swiggy Super. With the all-new Super, you can pick from three plans based on how often you order and the kind of benefits you’d like," said Swiggy.