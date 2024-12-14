Swiggy launches ‘Scenes’ app for live events to rival Zomato's District app

Through Scenes, Swiggy lists events like New Year’s Eve parties, live music shows, DJ nights, and other experiences hosted by partner restaurants. Users can purchase tickets directly within the Swiggy app.

Weeks after Zomato unveiled District, its dedicated app for experiences and event tickets, Swiggy has fired back with Scenes. This latest move intensifies the rivalry between the two food delivery giants as they expand their turf wars beyond food delivery and quick commerce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through Scenes, Swiggy lists events like New Year’s Eve parties, live music shows, DJ nights, and other experiences hosted by partner restaurants, allowing users to purchase tickets directly within the Swiggy app. Unlike Zomato’s District, which is a standalone app offering a wider scope of services including movie ticket bookings, Scenes is fully integrated into Swiggy’s superapp ecosystem and focuses solely on live experiences.

Swiggy market This launch marked another step in Swiggy’s diversification strategy as it explores new revenue streams and looks to deepen user engagement. The Bengaluru-based company reported a sharp rise in its Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) during Q2FY25, adding one million new users to reach a total base of 17.1 million. This reflects a 7% quarter-on-quarter increase and a 19% year-on-year growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swiggy has also introduced One BLCK, an invite-only membership aimed at premium users seeking concierge-style services—a feature Zomato currently doesn’t offer. Membership is seen as a move to tap into high-value consumers who are willing to pay extra for exclusive perks and unmatched convenience.

According to the company, the new membership promises various benefits, including faster food deliveries backed by an on-time guarantee and perks such as complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts when dining out. Members will also access priority support from Swiggy's top-tier customer care agents for a more personalised service experience.