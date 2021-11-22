BENGALURU : Food tech major Swiggy has launched an upgraded membership program ‘Swiggy One’ that will offer subscribers unlimited free deliveries, discounts and other benefits across its services, the company said on Monday.

With ‘Swiggy One’, the platform will provide other offerings such as pick up and drop service through Swiggy Genie and Meat stores.

The program is currently live in four citie-- Lucknow, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada, and the company is planning to expand it across more than 500 cities in the next two weeks.

In March, this year, Swiggy revamped its Swiggy SUPER subscription service, breaking it into three different plans called -- Binge, Bite and Bit -- at various price points, with progressively greater benefits.

Now, with the launch of a new subscription plan, all existing Swiggy SUPER members will automatically be upgraded, free of cost, to the Swiggy One program for the remaining period of their active subscription, the company said.

Existing Swiggy SUPER members will also get a complimentary month-long extension on their existing plan to experience the benefits of the new membership plan.

“With a mission to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers, we have launched and grown our offerings across food delivery, express grocery and other offerings. The newly launched Swiggy One program brings all these convenience offerings under a single membership plan delivering immense financial savings/benefits to regular Swiggy users. We are excited to witness this new offering delight our consumers every single time while offering outstanding value and convenience," said Anuj Rathi, senior vice president, revenue and growth at Swiggy.

Swiggy One is a single-tier membership program that offers unlimited free deliveries from over 70,000 popular restaurants along with unlimited free Instamart deliveries on all orders above ₹99, the company said.

Swiggy had launched its instant grocery delivery service Instamart last year, in a bid to diversify its offerings.

Currently, Swiggy One membership is being offered at an introductory price of ₹299 for the first 3 months and at Rs. 899 for 12 months.

