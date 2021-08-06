Swiggy plans to cover 8 lakh km per day using EVs by 2025

Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40%

Food delivery platform Swiggy has committed to increase the use of electric vehicles in its fleet and cover at least eight lakh kilometres per day through EVs by 2025. Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) to build an EV ecosystem and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners across the country.

The food platform has partnered with e-cycle manufacturer Hero Lectro and last-mile delivery player Fast Dispatch Logistics to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles.

Hero Lectro Cargo e-bikes are specifically designed for last mile deliveries and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70 to 75 km per charge, making them ideal for short-distance deliveries.

Hero Lectro Cargo e-bikes are specifically designed for last mile deliveries and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70 to 75 km per charge, making them ideal for short-distance deliveries.

Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40 per cent, leading to higher earnings for Swiggy's delivery partners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable," said Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety.

"Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more," he said.

