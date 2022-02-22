Food delivery platform Swiggy is eyeing $800 million initial public offering (IPO) early next year, as per a report by Nikkei Asia. The IPO preparation comes in hopes to raise the funds to expand market share amid tough rivalry with Zomato. The company plans to position itself as a logistics company, and not just a food delivery firm, the report added.

Swiggy recently turned decacorn by raising $700 million in a funding round led by Invesco. The funding round valued the food delivery startup at $10.7 billion, more than rival Zomato, following $1.25 billion round in July 2021 at a valuation of $5.5 billion, a 50% jump from the valuation of $3.6 billion in April last year. Decacorns are privately-held firms that have a valuation of $10 billion or more.

Investors such as Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL AMC Late Stage Tech Fund, Kotak, Axis Growth Avenues AIF- I, Sixteenth Street Capital, Ghisallo, Smile Group, and Segantii Capital also took part in the round. Swiggy’s existing investors Alpha Wave Global (formerly Falcon Edge Capital), Qatar Investment Authority, and ARK Impact, along with its long-term investor Prosus also participated.

Swiggy’s fundraise for IPO and valuation boost comes at a time when its rival Zomato has seen its market capitalization erode rapidly since its stock market debut in July last year. Similarly, other new age tech stocks like Paytm, Nykaa that got listed recently have also seen a massive fall in their share prices.

Foodtech platform Swiggy reported a 27% decline in its 2020-21 (FY21) operating revenue amid covid-induced lockdowns in the country. Its consolidated operating revenue fell to ₹2,547 crore for FY21 as compared to ₹3,468 crore in FY20, according to the company’s filings with the ministry of corporate affairs. Its consolidated total income was down 28% to ₹2,676 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.