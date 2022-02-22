Swiggy prepares for $800 million IPO early next year: Report

Swiggy recently turned decacorn by raising $700 million in a funding round led by Invesco. The funding round valued the food delivery startup at $10.7 billion, more than rival Zomato, following $1.25 billion round in July 2021 at a valuation of $5.5 billion, a 50% jump from the valuation of $3.6 billion in April last year. Decacorns are privately-held firms that have a valuation of $10 billion or more.