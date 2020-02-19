BENGALURU : Online food delivery startup Swiggy has secured fresh funding worth ₹804.68 crore ($112 million) led by South African Internet giant Naspers, and existing investors including Beijing headquartered Internet company Meituan-Dianping and Hadley Harbour Master Investments LP, as per documents sourced from private investment tracking platform Paper.vc

Documents filed by Swiggy with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) show that the startup has allotted 34,078 shares to Naspers, Meituan, and Hadley Harbour. Naspers alone has pumped in around ₹712.24 crore into Swiggy, while Hadley and Meituan together put in around ₹92 crore.

“The company is proposing to offer, issue and allot up to 34,078 Series I CCPS (convertible shares) each having face value of INR 10 and security premium of INR 236,120 each," the filing said.

The new funds from Naspers and others are part of Swiggy’s on-going Series ‘I’ fundraise.

Mint had reported in August, 2019 that Swiggy is in advanced stages of closing a $700-750-million round led by Naspers and other Korean investors at a valuation of $4 billion. Swiggy was last valued at $3.3 billion when it last raised $1 billion in December 2018.

After the Series I round, Naspers is expected to own up to 40.56% in Swiggy while Meituan will own around 6.35% equity in the Bengaluru-based startup. Hadley Harbour will also own 1.09% stake post the entire fundraise.

Till date, Swiggy has raised more than $1.5 billion from investors include DST Global, Meituan, Coatue Management, Tencent, Hillhouse Capital and several other private equity and venture capital investors.

According to industry estimates, Swiggy clocks 900,000-1 million daily orders, and it had also recently launched a new initiative targeting at increasing this number. Last week Swiggy announced that it would partner with dine-in brands and restaurants to co-create delivery-only menus to be listed on the Swiggy app.

“With the current investment, Naspers continues to remain the largest shareholder in Swiggy, with a holding of 40.56% on a fully diluted basis. This investment is part of Swiggy’s plan to raise up to $1 billion for its food delivery and cloud kitchens business. There have been reports of SoftBank looking to invest in Swiggy, but that has not happened yet. Swiggy is currently locked in a battle for market share with Zomato and a bunch of smaller, rapidly growing cloud kitchens businesses such as Box8 and Rebel Foods," Sonia Pradhan, Founder, Paper.vc said in a statement.

Swiggy was initially in funding talks with SoftBank, as reported by Mint on July 12, but the discussions fell through as the Japanese investor was unclear about the winner—Swiggy and Zomato. However, Zomato had recently acquired UberEats’ operations in India, and merged Uber’s food delivery operations with itself, essentially turning food delivery in India into a duopoly market.

Analysts and industry observers point out that both Zomato and Swiggy is burning anywhere between $20-30 million a month, mostly spent on discounts and marketing. Although this has come down from around $50-60 million compared to the first half of 2019.

