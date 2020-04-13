BENGALURU : Online food delivery startup Swiggy, which began delivering groceries in 2019, has expanded its services to over 125 cities, it said Monday.

Swiggy has partnered with several national brands including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., P&G India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Pvt. Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Cipla Ltd. to supply branded essential products and food items. It has also revamped its offering ‘Swiggy Go’ by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities.

E-commerce and online delivery companies are doubling down on delivery of grocery and essential items, expanding their reach to several towns and cities, amidst the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19.

Besides picking up and dropping packages, ‘Genie’ will also allow purchase of any specific item from a particular store, provided it is open. However, at present, this service is limited to delivering essentials including over-the-counter medicines to the consumers during the lockdown period.

Last week, Swiggy’s arch rival Zomato said that it has begun grocery delivery services in over 80 cities in India; with the Zomato app now featuring ‘Zomato Market’ that lists local grocery stores in an area.

Over the last three weeks, during the nationwide lockdown, online delivery and e-commerce firms such as Flipkart, Amazon and Bigbasket focused on delivery of essentials to consumers, despite an acute shortage in delivery staff and supply chain challenges.

“Grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy. To deliver hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers. Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our delivery partners during these extraordinary times," said Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy.

After first piloting the delivery of groceries in Gurugram in February, 2019, Swiggy subsequently scaled the service under the ‘Stores’ tab on its app to Bengaluru in September last year. Around the same time, the startup had also launched its point-to-point task service ‘Go’, which it recently re-branded to ‘Genie’ while extending the scope of the service.

