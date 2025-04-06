Swiggy receives ₹7.59 crore tax demand over alleged violation of professional tax deduction from Maharashtra Govt

Online food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy Limited announced on Saturday, April 5, that the company had received a tax demand of ₹7.59 crore from the Maharashtra government for an alleged violation of professional tax deductions, according to an exchange filing.

The Office of the Profession Tax Officer of Pune, Maharashtra, has placed the charges and the tax demand on the food delivery firm, filing data shows.

“On April 04, 2025, the Company has received an assessment order for the period April 01, 2021, to March 31, 2022, for an amount of ₹7,59,86,813,” said Swiggy in the exchange filing.

The professional tax authority alleged that the company violated provisions applicable for the deduction of ‘Profession Tax’ from the employee salary under the State Tax of Maharashtra.

“Violation of provisions pertaining to deduction of Profession Tax from the employees salary, under the Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings & Employments Act, 1975 has been alleged against the Company,” according to the NSE filing.

