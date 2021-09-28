BENGALURU : Foodtech major Swiggy has restructured the management of its daily milk and eggs subscription service Supr Daily, and will bring it as a business unit under parent Bundl Technologies, Swiggy chief executive Harsha Majety informed employees in an internal memo on Tuesday.

As part of the restructuring, Swiggy’s Phani Kishan who was recently elevated as the company’s co-founder will be taking over as the chief executive of Supr Daily.

The founders and founding team of Supr Daily, including Puneet Kumar, Shreyas Nagdawane and Rohit Jain have quit the company, Majety told employees.

“After several discussions with the leadership team, we have decided to change Supr’s organisational structure to a Business Unit (BU) within Bundl (mirroring the structures we have with Food Delivery, Instamart, Private Brands, etc.), and work more closely to unlock its potential. This will help Supr with the unfair advantages that Swiggy has access to and accelerate its journey," said Majety in the internal mail to employees.

“With this change, the support functions of HR, Admin, Legal, IT and Finance from Supr will be integrated into the relevant functions with Swiggy and immediately start tapping into the resources and structures we already have available. Supr Daily will continue to have dedicated business teams to ensure the necessary focus and nimbleness to achieve their goals," added Majety.

Swiggy had acquired Supr Daily in September 2018 for an all-cash deal, as it looked to foray into the e-grocery subscription space.

Since the acquisition, Supr Daily has scaled its services to over 500,000 customers, while delivering 200,000 daily orders across six cities.

Swiggy, which forayed into instant grocery service through Instamart as well as pick-and-drop service through Swiggy Genie, is actively looking to ramp up its overall play in the hyperlocal space.

Mint reported earlier this month that the company has also held early talks to acquire hyperlocal delivery services startup Dunzo. The company is also in active talks with US-based asset management firm Invesco to raise up to $800 million at a valuation of $10 billion.

In July, Swiggy said it has raised $1.25 billion from investors, including SoftBank and Prosus, nearly matching the funds raised by rival Zomato in an initial public offering (IPO), as the two companies battle to dominate India’s food delivery market.

The fundraising announced on Tuesday valued Swiggy at $5.5 billion, an increase of more than 50% from the $3.6 billion it was valued in April last year.

Investors’ confidence in Swiggy comes amid rival Zomato concluding a successful IPO. Moreover, Swiggy’s newer bets, including Genie, and Instamart have bolstered investors’ confidence in the company’s strategy to diversify its revenues.

“Over the last 15 months, we’ve made some exciting progress on our food delivery business. We’re now comfortably surpassing our pre-covid peak, while also being on the path to overall profitability [...] We’ve done this on the back of strong traction in the grocery delivery business. This business is 10x the size of the food services industry; I strongly believe that with the right investments and focus, we have the potential to build a category that is larger than our food delivery business," said Majety to employees on Tuesday.

As Swiggy ramps up its investments in groceries, rival Zomato recently pulled the plug for its grocery foray for the second time in two years. Further, the Gurugram-based foodtech stated that it has no immediate plans to explore the category in the near future.

