Swiggy rejigs Supr Daily structure; founding team quits

“Over the last 15 months, we’ve made some exciting progress on our food delivery business. We’re now comfortably surpassing our pre-covid peak, while also being on the path to overall profitability [...] We’ve done this on the back of strong traction in the grocery delivery business. This business is 10x the size of the food services industry; I strongly believe that with the right investments and focus, we have the potential to build a category that is larger than our food delivery business," said Majety to employees on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}