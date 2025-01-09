Food delivery aggregator Swiggy on Thursday launched an initiative --'Swiggy Serves' – to address food wastage and hunger issues in the country.

Swiggy’s new initiative is aimed at reducing food waste across its value chain.

Under the 'Swiggy Serves' programme, surplus food from restaurant partners will be redistributed to underserved people.

The food delivery platform said it has partnered with volunteer-driven organisation Robin Hood Army (RHA) for the initiative.

“The pilot phase of the Swiggy Serves-RHA partnership has already delivered encouraging results. Over 2,000 meals have been redistributed across 33 cities, with more than 126 restaurant partners joining the initiative,” Swiggy said in a statement on Thursday.

“This program aligns with Swiggy’s vision to transform surplus food into a resource to combat hunger while reducing food waste,” it added.

The Robin Hood Army is a volunteer-based, zero-funds organisation with thousands of young professionals, retired folks, homemakers and college students as volunteers. These volunteers, called Robins, collect surplus food from restaurants/weddings/events and distribute it to the less fortunate.

According to the statement, RHA has served more than 153 million meals across 406 cities globally in the last 10 years.

Brands such as Bikkgane Biryani, Biryani by the Kilo, Dana Choga, Vardhas, Charcoal Eats - Biryani & Beyond, Dabba Garam, House of Biryani, B.Tech Momos Wala, Samosa Singh, Babai Tiffins, Dosa Anna, Urban Tandoor, have signed up to be a part of the Swiggy Serves-RHA initiative, it further said.

Bid to tackle food wastage Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said: “At Swiggy, we’ve always seen ourselves as experts in logistics and consumer experience. With ‘Swiggy Serves,’ we are leveraging our strengths and privilege to address a larger societal need and tackle the issues of food wastage and hunger. We are excited to partner with RHA to redistribute surplus food from our restaurant partners to those in need.”