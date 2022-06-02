Swiggy rolls out three new benefits for Swiggy One subscribers. Details here

Under the program, users will be able to enjoy benefits like unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from ALL restaurants as far as 10 kms, and for orders starting at ₹149 only.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Swiggy on Thursday rolled out three new benefits to its users subscribing to Swiggy One membership programme. Under the program, users will be able to enjoy benefits like unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from ALL restaurants as far as 10 kms, and for orders starting at ₹149 only.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Swiggy on Thursday rolled out three new benefits to its users subscribing to Swiggy One membership programme. Under the program, users will be able to enjoy benefits like unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from ALL restaurants as far as 10 kms, and for orders starting at ₹149 only.
Also, on Swiggy Instamart, subscribers will be able to save more with exclusive offers on over 1,000 popular products in categories ranging from daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, baby products, personal care, home utilities, cleaning essentials, and more.
Also, on Swiggy Instamart, subscribers will be able to save more with exclusive offers on over 1,000 popular products in categories ranging from daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, baby products, personal care, home utilities, cleaning essentials, and more.
“Since the launch of Swiggy One in 2021, we have continuously looked for ways to unlock more benefits for our customers, while topping up those they already love," said Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rathi added, "We have expanded Swiggy One to now offer unlimited free delivery from all restaurants around users and enhance savings on Swiggy Instamart. As we grow our offerings, we will continue to bring the best of Swiggy to make Swiggy One a game-changer in offering unparalleled convenience. Stay tuned for more."
From June 2, all active members of Swiggy One will get access to the additional benefits for the remaining duration of their membership.
Notably, to avail of the new benefits users will have to subscribe to the One membership program.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To make the program more accessible for select users, Swiggy is also offering a 15-30 day trial membership plan at ₹49 only.
Swiggy One will now offer the following benefits, as per the company's statement:
1. Unlimited free deliveries on food orders from all restaurants up to 10 Kms. Previously members had access to free delivery from select restaurants only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Free delivery on food orders above ₹149, down from ₹199.
3. Up to 30% extra off on food orders over and above regular offers, with no maximum limit.
4. Unlimited free deliveries on Swiggy Instamart for grocery orders above ₹99.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5. Extra savings on 1000+ popular items on Swiggy Instamart.
6. Flat 10% off on delivery fees for Swiggy Genie above ₹35.
At a special price of ₹899 for 12 months and Rs. 299 for 3 months, members can easily recover their subscription cost by placing an average of just three orders a month across food or grocery, Swiggy said.