Swiggy India's on-demand snacks app ‘Snacc’ has partnered with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters to deliver a range of coffee options to users within 15 minutes, the company said in an official statement.

Quick, Easy Option For Customers, Says Snacc Biz Head Snacc delivers breakfast staples, bakes, healthy food options, a variety of beverages and quick snacks to customers in 15 minutes. Satheesh Raman, Business Head, SNACC noted that customers “sometimes want easy, quick, non-cumbersome fixes and solutions in their busy daily lives”.

He expressed excitement about the partnership with Blue Tokai, adding, “This is just the beginning. We will continue to explore partnerships with brands who are committed to offer the best quality food to our customers and further build the ecosystem.”

Blue Tokai Promises ‘Convenience, Quality’ Speaking on the partnership, Shivam Shahi, co-Founder and COO of Blue Tokai said they “recognise that the coffee category demands faster delivery, along with convenience and quality”. He believes the Snacc app will help them cater to a diverse range of new-age customers.

About Swiggy's Snacc App Swiggy's SNACC app offers convenience to young working professionals who are working from office or home and seeking access to good quality and convenient food options, as per the statement. Customers can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy aims to “elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering convenience, enabled by over 5 lakh delivery partners”, the release added. In food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2 lakh restaurants across more than 680 cities. And in quick commerce, Swiggy Instamart operates in over 75 cities, delivering groceries and other essentials across more than 20 categories in 10 minutes.