Bengaluru: Swiggy’s decision to shut down its standalone 10-minute food-delivery app Snacc underscores the steep financial hurdles of ultra-fast food fulfillment, a format that remains difficult to scale even with simplified operations. Industry executives told Mint that the move highlights the persistent struggle to build a viable business model in a space where multiple platforms are still racing to find a solution.
Swiggy’s Snacc shutdown lays bare the brutal economics of ultra-fast food delivery
SummaryThe company’s retreat from its standalone instant food delivery experiment marks a strategic pivot toward sustainable growth as the high fixed costs of owning the supply chain collide with the need for profitability.
Bengaluru: Swiggy’s decision to shut down its standalone 10-minute food-delivery app Snacc underscores the steep financial hurdles of ultra-fast food fulfillment, a format that remains difficult to scale even with simplified operations. Industry executives told Mint that the move highlights the persistent struggle to build a viable business model in a space where multiple platforms are still racing to find a solution.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More