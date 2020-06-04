Swiggy , the popular food delivery start-up, will now deliver alcohol in Kolkata and Siliguri. The users can order liquor through the wine shops tab from their Swiggy mobile app, the company said. After Jharkhand and Odisha, Swiggy is planning start alcohol delivery in 24 major cities in West Bengal.

"Swiggy has been working closely with the West Bengal government since the beginning of the lockdown to provide support on multiple fronts including delivering grocery and essentials, seafood items, schoolbooks and distributing close to one lakh meals to the needy in Kolkata," the company added.

The food delivery app is joining hands with authorised retailers across major cities after validating their license and other required documents as outlined by the state government to deliver liquor at home. Retail partners will be equipped with a dedicated partner app that enables all aspects related to online processing of orders, Swiggy said in a statement.

Customers need to go through an one-time instant age verification and user authentication process to get alcohol delivery at home. They have to take a selfie as well as upload a valid photo of their government identification proof for authentication purpose.

The company will provide a unique OTP to those who order liquor. Buyers need to provide the OTP to the delivery boy while taking the delivery. Swiggy users need to update their mobile applications to avail this facility. "There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law," the company added.

Swiggy has implemented multiple safety measures to ensure safe home delivery of alcohol orders amid coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

Swiggy and Zomato have started alcohol delivery in India during coronavirus lockdown. Hundreds of people gathered at the liquor shops and violated social distancing norms when alcohol shops were allowed to open after one-and-half month.

