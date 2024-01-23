Swiggy teases doubling platform fee, likely to offset losses ahead of planned IPO
Food delivery aggregator Swiggy is testing a potential doubling of its platform fee from ₹5 to ₹10 per food order as it prepares for its upcoming IPO.
Bengaluru-based food delivery aggregator and grocery shopping unicorn Swiggy is testing a possible doubling of its platform fee from ₹5 to ₹10 per food order, as per a Moneycontrol report. The move is seen as a strategic effort to reduce losses as the company gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) later this year, it added.