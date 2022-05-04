Swiggy ties up with Garuda Aerospace to deliver groceries using drones in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
Swiggy has partnered with Garuda Aerospace to use drone technology to deliver groceries in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
Online food delivery firm Swiggy will be using drones to deliver groceries as part of its Instamart function.
In its latest blog post, the company said it has partnered with Garuda Aerospace to use drone technology to deliver groceries in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
The pilot project will assess the viability of using drones in Swiggy's grocery delivery service Instamart.
The drones will be used to replenish inventory between seller-run dark stores and a "common customer point."
Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace Agnishwar Jayaprakash called this partnership a "dawn of a new era in drone deliveries" and added that with cities getting more crowded, startups like Swiggy have understood how Advanced Garuda Aerospace drones can play a role in urban mobility and logistics via air to cut down-time of deliveries.
Currently, Garuda Aerospace is India's most valuable drone startup with a valuation of $250 million.
Garuda Aerospace Manufacturing Facilities in Gurgaon and Chennai were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Garuda Aerospace Kisan Drone Yathra, a Monumental spectacle that saw 100 drones taking off simultaneously in 100 villages across the country.