Swiggy, the popular food ordering platform on Wednesday said that it would cover the entire vaccine cost for its over 2 lakh delivery partners across the country. "As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we're prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our COVID cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners. We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated," Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

The central government on Tuesday announced that people above 45 years old will be able to take vaccines against novel coronavirus, starting from 1 April. In the first tranche of the programme, 5,500 of Swiggy's delivery partners, aged 45 and above will be eligible to opt-in for the vaccination, Swiggy said in a statement.

By the end of the programme, Swiggy hopes to encourage 2,00,000 plus delivery partners with the choice to get vaccinated as they continue to provide an essential service. The company is also requesting authorities for the prioritisation of delivery partners in the vaccine drive, it added.

"This is another step in doing our bit for our partners who are supporting not just themselves and their families but also the society as essential service providers," Swiggy COO added.

"In addition to life insurance, medical and accident cover, through the pandemic, the company has been providing loss of pay cover for partners recovering from COVID-19," Swiggy said.

India had granted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines — Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive.





