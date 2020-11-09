Swiggy undertakes ESOP liquidity exercise of around $9 million

Bengaluru: Food aggregator Swiggy has initiated a secondary liquidation programme for its employees, worth $7 million-$9 million, which will allow them to exercise their stock options, as family offices and individual investors participate in this round.

This is the second such liquidity programme by Swiggy, with the first exercise conducted in June 2018.

“This programme will see participation from the family offices of leading industrial houses in India and a few individuals who are stalwarts in their respective fields. Their interest to join the Swiggy investor community is a testament to their trust in the brand, our vision and growth potential," said Girish Menon, vice president, HR, Swiggy.

According to the food delivery firm, over 40% of its employees who hold employee stock option plan (ESOPs) at present are eligible to exercise their shares. Even employees, which the food delivery firm had to lay off earlier this year, can exercise their stocks in this programme.

“We want to reward our team that has worked relentlessly over the last many months with a meaningful wealth creation opportunity through an ESOP liquidity programme. Over 40% of our employees with ESOP benefits—current and those we had to unfortunately part ways with earlier this year—will be eligible to exercise their stocks. Some of them will be able to liquidate their ESOPs at as much as 3x premium of the allotted price," Menon said.

Swiggy’s rival Zomato has also undertaken a secondary share sale transaction earlier this year, allowing former executive employees to exercise their stock options, while giving them exits. Former employees of Zomato have sold in shares worth $30 million, during the transaction this year.

Zomato is also planning to undertake another such exercise to give its current employees an exit before its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

“A number of ex-Zomans are doing their own startups etc., and wanted to sell their Zomato ESOPs. We have been able to help them in that process. In total, our ex-employees have sold almost $30 million ( ₹225 crore) worth of shares to investors. On an average, people sold their esops at a 4x premium to what those shares were allotted to them back in the day," said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, in an internal memo to employees.

Earlier this year, home services marketplace Urban Company launched an employee stock sale programme, worth $5 million ( ₹37.5 crore). Last month, edtech unicorn, Unacademy which recently raised funds from Softbank, said it will buy stock options worth ₹30 crores from employees.

ShareChat in September also said that it will be adding another $14 million to its existing ESOP pool, which post the transaction will be worth $35 million.

