Swiggy undertakes ESOP liquidity exercise of around $9 million

“We want to reward our team that has worked relentlessly over the last many months with a meaningful wealth creation opportunity through an ESOP liquidity programme. Over 40% of our employees with ESOP benefits—current and those we had to unfortunately part ways with earlier this year—will be eligible to exercise their stocks. Some of them will be able to liquidate their ESOPs at as much as 3x premium of the allotted price," Menon said.