Swiggy whips up treat for price-conscious and Gen Z foodies, launches '99 Store' with free delivery. Check details

Swiggy, one of the major food delivery brands in India, has launched a new segment on its online platform called the ‘99 Store’, offering single-serve dishes at flat ₹99 with free delivery.

The category aims to attract price-conscious users and high-frequency Gen Z consumers.

‘99 Store’ offers free delivery The recently added category in the Swiggy app allows a user to order a quick-prep meal for flat ₹99 without paying a delivery fee, the company said in a statement.

Earlier, users could only avail the option of free delivery if they order items above ₹199 with Swiggy One membership.

Under the 99 Store, users can now get free delivery for orders worth ₹99 via the ‘eco saver’ delivery mode, which groups multiple orders together to reduce trips.

This feature is currently available in more than 175 cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, and Chennai, Lucknow, Vadodara, Trivandrum, Tirupati, Patna, Surat, Bhopal, Dehradun, Mysore and Ludhiana.

What can you get from 99 Store? Through this feature, customers can explore dishes across a wide variety of cuisines at a low price.

The menu includes food items such as rolls, burgers, biryani, North Indian and South Indian food, pizzas, and cakes, ensuring that affordability doesn’t come at the cost of choice or taste.

₹ 99 is not just a price point, it’s a promise Speaking about the new initiative, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “At ₹99, this isn’t just a price point—it’s a promise”.

“A promise that good food can be both affordable and accessible, especially for our younger customers,” he said.

The CEO further emphasised that the store is a way of making sure daily meals don’t burn a hole in your wallet.

