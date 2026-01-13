Quick commerce firms to rethink 10-minute delivery after govt's intervention, gig workers strike: Report

Indian quick commerce companies like Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy, among others, are likely to rethink their 10-minute delivery strategy after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya persuaded major delivery aggregators to remove the mandate, reported the news agency ANI on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

According to the agency report, citing people aware of the development, Blinkit has already acted on the government directive and removed the promise of 10-minute delivery from its company branding.

Other quick commerce platforms are also set to follow suit in the upcoming days as the government seeks to create safety, security and improved working conditions for gig workers.

Advertisement

What does the government plan to change? Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reportedly held a meeting with the major quick commerce platforms in India and directed them to address concerns related to delivery timelines, with a focus on the 10-minute delivery aspect, reported the news agency.

As part of the strategy revamp, the quick commerce operator, Blinkit, has reportedly updated its brand messaging. The company's main tagline, which was previously used to say “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes,” has now been updated to “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep,” the sources told the news agency.

Gig workers strike This move comes nearly two weeks after the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) called for a nationwide strike to demand rights for the welfare and dignity of gig and platform workers across the country.

Advertisement

Mint reported earlier that the strike called for all gig workers, platform workers, digital platform workers, app-based workers, and online freelancers. However, this strike was largely ineffective as the riders did not want to lose their chance to earn additional income after the firms offered them incentives for a day.

Although 150,000 delivery workers were expected to join the strike, but the actual number of people actually joining the strike could not be determined. Since the strike day, regular citizens as well as Ministers across the country have spoken about the working conditions of gig workers over the last few weeks.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha in a recent Parliament session talked about the “pain and misery” of the Indian gig working sector which in under pressure even dealing with harsh weather conditions.

Advertisement

Chadha also demanded regulations for quick commerce service providers from the Indian government, focusing on the need for social security benefits for gig workers.

Labour Codes pinch Mint reported earlier on Friday, 21 November 2025, that online food delivery, e-commerce and quick-commerce companies in India will now have to allocate up to 2% of their annual turnover for the welfare of gig and platform workers under the new regulations.

The Union government announced four labour codes with immediate effect from the same day, a move aimed at rationalising India’s 29 existing labour laws.

Companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, among others, will now contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover, capped at 5% of the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers' benefits.

Advertisement