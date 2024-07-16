Liquor home delivery: Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket to restart what they did during COVID-19 lockdown days, says report

In 2020, Swiggy and Zomato launched alcohol homedelivery in non-metro areas to diversify their services during the COVID-19 lockdown when their core business was significantly impacted. Currently, home delivery of alcohol is permitted in Odisha and West Bengal.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Updated16 Jul 2024, 12:44 PM IST
BB Now is BigBasket's second tryst with quick commerce. In 2015, it launched BB Express, a 90-minute delivery model. Photo: Sampath Kumar GP/Mint
BB Now is BigBasket’s second tryst with quick commerce. In 2015, it launched BB Express, a 90-minute delivery model. Photo: Sampath Kumar GP/Mint

Food delivery giants Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato might soon start delivering low-alcohol drinks such as beer, wine, and liqueurs. According to a report by the Economic Times, several states including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala are considering pilot projects for this initiative. Industry executives have revealed that authorities are currently assessing the pros and cons of allowing alcohol deliveries.

Same innovation, different reasons

In 2020, Swiggy and Zomato launched online alcohol delivery in non-metro areas to diversify their services during the COVID-19 lockdown, when their core business was significantly impacted. Swiggy began its alcohol delivery service in Ranchi after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Jharkhand government. Zomato followed suit, launching in Ranchi and planning to expand to seven other cities in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Dips in Trading Today

At that time, both companies were also in talks with authorities in major metros to extend their services, although approvals were expected to take a few weeks to a month. Swiggy even planned to expand to cities in Odisha but had to pause due to Cyclone Amphan.

Delivery of alcohol to homes is permitted only in Odisha and West Bengal, according to the report. The temporary approval for liquor deliveries during the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam was a success despite restrictions, per the ET report. According to retail industry executives, online deliveries have resulted in a 20-30% increase in sales in West Bengal and Odisha.

An industry executive cited in the report stated, "This is to cater to a growing expat population, especially in larger cities, changing profiles of consumers who perceive moderate alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinking along with meals, and women and senior citizens who have flagged buying from traditional liquor vends and shop-front experiences as unpleasant."

Also Read | Bigbasket eyes quick commerce for electronics with Croma tie-up

Dinker Vashisht, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs at Swiggy, highlighted the benefits of online delivery models, saying it ensures end-to-end transaction records, age verification and also adhere to limits.  "Further, online tech stacks synchronize with regulatory and excise requirements, ensuring adherence to timings, dry days, and zonal delivery guardrails."

Also Read | Ordering from Zomato or Swiggy? Expect higher charges—how much will you pay?

Rahul Singh, Chief Executive of pub chain The Beer Cafe, shared his insights with The Economic Times: “By enabling online home deliveries of liquor, states can enhance consumer convenience, drive economic growth, and align with global trends while ensuring responsible and regulated alcohol distribution.”

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 12:44 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsLiquor home delivery: Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket to restart what they did during COVID-19 lockdown days, says report

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.10
12:45 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.3 (0.78%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

323.90
12:44 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.35 (0.42%)

ICICI Bank

1,242.25
12:44 PM | 16 JUL 2024
12 (0.98%)

Coal India

513.00
12:45 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.05 (3.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,060.45
12:38 PM | 16 JUL 2024
77.9 (7.93%)

JM Financial

101.20
12:38 PM | 16 JUL 2024
6.17 (6.49%)

Sunteck Realty

642.00
12:38 PM | 16 JUL 2024
34.5 (5.68%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.40
12:38 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.3 (5.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue