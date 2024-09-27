Companies
How dining and events could be Swiggy’s next growth engine
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 6 min read 27 Sep 2024, 07:11 PM IST
SummarySwiggy’s out-of-home consumption vertical shows modest progress despite a late start, thanks to Indians’ growing desire for experiences.
MUMBAI : After delivering nearly everything—from midnight cravings to daily essentials to electronics—the IPO-bound Swiggy also hopes to make money by being a part of your dining-out experience.
