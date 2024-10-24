Swiggy, Zomato’s ₹10 platform fee hike before Diwali leaves netizens fuming; ‘what is the logic…’

Swiggy has raised its platform fee to 10, following Zomato's recent hike to the same amount. Customers express frustration over rising fees and already high food prices.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated24 Oct 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Swiggy, Zomato's <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 platform fee hike before Diwali leaves netizens fuming; ‘what is the logic…’
Swiggy, Zomato’s ₹10 platform fee hike before Diwali leaves netizens fuming; ‘what is the logic…’(REUTERS)

With Diwali just round the corner, customers are now in for a double dose of disappointment after online food delivery platform Swiggy increased its platform fee to 10.

The Bengaluru-based food-delivery platform's surcharges come just a day after Zomato hiked its platform fee to 10 on October 23 to “manage the festive rush.”.

While two of the biggest food delivery giants may have hoped to capitalise from the platform fees, their strategies dampened the festive mood of several netizens ahead of Diwali.

Also Read | Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -2.2%, Nifty down by -0.08%

A fuming user took to X to post about the increase in platform fees, adding that vegetable, food item prices were already at an all-time high. “What is the logic. Am finding so many negative comments. The fruits and veggies are already expensive. The menu prices are increased, they charge a subscription and a minimum amount for placing an order," the user wrote, calling all users to #CancelSwiggy.

‘Mast hai apun ko bhi karne ka hai…’

Meanwhile, fin-fluencer Ravisutanjani traced how Swiggy started with free food delivery, but now has a never ending list of platform fees, packaging, GST and so on. “Food ordering started with free delivery, now GST, delivery and packing charges, platform fee,” wrote Ravisutanjani.

Also Read | Swiggy targets $12 billion in upcoming IPO, company eyes November launch

Another user expressed his disappointment on Swiggy's hike, but through an iconic Munna Bhai MBBS meme, prompting many X users to join the bandwagon.

Also Read | Zomato had many positives in Q2. A fundraising plan overshadowed them all.

Earlier, Swiggy's platform fee was 6. Its Gurgaon-based rival, however, has seen a consistent rise when it comes to surges.

Zomato introduced a platform fee in August 2023, charging 2 per order. By January 2024, Zomato raised the platform fee to 4 per order. Right now, it charges a fee of 10 per order. The platform fee applies to all customers, irrespective of whether one has a Gold membership or not.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSwiggy, Zomato’s ₹10 platform fee hike before Diwali leaves netizens fuming; ‘what is the logic…’

